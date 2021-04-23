Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 723,923 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 723,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Viasat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,378.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

