Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,000. Norges Bank owned 0.46% of BOK Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

