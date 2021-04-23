Norges Bank Buys New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,184,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,188,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

