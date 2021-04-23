Norges Bank Buys New Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,297,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.70% of Kennametal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $6,753,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

