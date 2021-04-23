Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 829,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,151,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Meritor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.