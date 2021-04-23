Norges Bank Buys Shares of 297,842 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 297,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

