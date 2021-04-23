Norges Bank Invests $21.02 Million in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,002,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,018,000. Norges Bank owned 0.69% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of PS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.