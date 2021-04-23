Norges Bank Invests $21.03 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 451,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,032,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

BANR stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

