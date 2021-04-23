Norges Bank Invests $21.17 Million in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Trustmark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 131,867 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

