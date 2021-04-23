Norges Bank Invests $21.39 Million in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,394,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Cohen & Steers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

CNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

