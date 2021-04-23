Norges Bank Invests $21.39 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,630,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,392,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.41% of Realogy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 492.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

