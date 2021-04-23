Norges Bank Invests $22.25 Million in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,000. Norges Bank owned 1.33% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

