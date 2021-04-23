Norges Bank Invests $23.06 Million in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,064,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,061,000. Norges Bank owned 1.48% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ARI stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

