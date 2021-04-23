Norges Bank Invests $23.07 Million in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,448,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,065,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.27% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

