Norges Bank Invests $23.09 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,085,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

