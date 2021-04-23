Norges Bank Invests $23.37 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.53. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

