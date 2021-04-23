Norges Bank Invests $23.52 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,899,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 421,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

MWA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

