Norges Bank Makes New $20.40 Million Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,401,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,401,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

