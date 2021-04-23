Norges Bank Makes New $20.85 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,953,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,847,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of The Macerich as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.45.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.