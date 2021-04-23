Norges Bank Makes New $21.27 Million Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,855,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

