Norges Bank Makes New $21.53 Million Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 404,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,533,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

