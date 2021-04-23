Norges Bank Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 803,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,371,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBIZ by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CBZ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.