Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,778,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

