Norges Bank Makes New Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,967,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

LTC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.