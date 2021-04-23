Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,982,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,272,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of MFA Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

