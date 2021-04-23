Norges Bank Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,252,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

