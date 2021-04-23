Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,945,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,356,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.