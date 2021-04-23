Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,052,390 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,052,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,377,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

