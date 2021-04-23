Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 247,434 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 247,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,502,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

