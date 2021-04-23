Norges Bank Takes $20.65 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 913,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.53% of Enerpac Tool Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

