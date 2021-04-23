Norges Bank Takes $21.41 Million Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,067,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.