Norges Bank Takes $22.30 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,523,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

