Norges Bank Takes $22.82 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 438,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.35% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.