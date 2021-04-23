Norges Bank Takes $22.89 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,305,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of First Financial Bancorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

