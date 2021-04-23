Norges Bank Takes $23.05 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

