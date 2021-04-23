Norges Bank Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,285,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,065,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 147,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coty by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coty by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $21,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

