Norges Bank Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 338,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.64% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $70.45 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

