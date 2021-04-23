Norges Bank Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 561,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,048,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.60% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,912 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.