Norges Bank Takes Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 929,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,573,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.