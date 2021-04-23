Norges Bank Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,182,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,022,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

