Norges Bank Takes Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,326,544 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,508,000. Norges Bank owned 0.70% of NovaGold Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NG. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 338,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after buying an additional 313,904 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.