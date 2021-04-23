Norges Bank Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,585,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,510,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

UE opened at $17.96 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.