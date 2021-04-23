Norman Payson Sells 10,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $224,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,780. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

