North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,370.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.74. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,753. The stock has a market cap of C$411.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$16.49.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

