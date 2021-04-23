Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.