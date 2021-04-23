Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 4,525,029 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 468,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

