Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

