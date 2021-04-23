Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 31,791 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $34.61.

