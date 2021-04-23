Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of CleanSpark worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 76,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSK stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

