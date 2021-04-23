Northern Trust Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

CORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

